Doris Rae White
DORIS RAE WHITE, 93, formerly of Danville WV, passed to the arms of her waiting Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the home of her son, William, in Minster Ohio, surrounded by her family on September 15, 2022.

Doris was born October 8, 1928 in Ramage, WV to E. Ray Hall (former Boone County Clerk) and Juanita (Eades) Hall on their Homestead on Six Mile, a place where she spoke of precious memories of her life.

