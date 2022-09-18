DORIS RAE WHITE, 93, formerly of Danville WV, passed to the arms of her waiting Savior, Jesus Christ, while in the home of her son, William, in Minster Ohio, surrounded by her family on September 15, 2022.
Doris was born October 8, 1928 in Ramage, WV to E. Ray Hall (former Boone County Clerk) and Juanita (Eades) Hall on their Homestead on Six Mile, a place where she spoke of precious memories of her life.
She was a woman of simple means that chose to be happy with what she was given. She graduated at 17 years old from Scott High School as Salutatorian of her class in 1946. On February 16, 1948 she married Jack Dempsey White of Danville. There, they made their home with his parents, where she resided some 72 years. She took care of his parents until their death.
In 1971, Doris went to work, as a much loved teacher's aide at Danville Elementary. A career that expanded some 23 years. To this day, she was able to recall the names of each and every student. At retirement, she became full time caregiver to Jack that had become disabled, and took care of him until his death in 2013. (She was 82). She was a loving, loyal, woman whom accomplished much with her Christian heart, but felt her biggest accomplishments were her two sons, William (Sandra) of Minster, Ohio and Bruce (Sheila) of Madison WV. She was blessed with three biological grandchildren. William "Scott" White (Mandy) of Hurricane WV. Tamatha "Tammy" (Danny) Bock of Scott Depot WV, and Mary Beth (Scott) Deck of St Albans WV. She is survived by seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also loved her extended family as her own. which included, Sandy's children, Rob (Susan) Egbert and Jon (Sharon) Egbert of Anna, Ohio, Kellie (Greg) Nuss of Sidney, Ohio, and Jessica (Ted) Wuebker of Minster, Ohio. And also Sheila's children, Kimberly Gibson of Van, WV, Carrie Burns of Charlottesville, VA, 17 great grandchildren and three more Great Great grandchildren. She also leaves behind three nephews, Greg, Mickey, and Kurt Hall. Just as importantly, she is survived by the Mothers of her biological grandchildren Pam (Dave ) Blevins of Hurricane WV, and Susan ( John ) Javins of Elizabeth WV whom she always considered her family.
Doris was preceded in death by both her parents E. Ray and Juanita Hall; her husband Jack; brother Paul Hall; sister in-law Isabelle Hall; a sister Diana Hall; a great grandson Luke Bock; her in-laws JD and Theora White; and two very dear nephews, Kevin and George Hall.
She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and love for EVERYONE. She walked and talked her Christian faith. Doris was a member of the Danville Church of Christ for 72 years which she attended until Covid came to visit. To say she will be missed is an understatement and will leave a hole, no one will fill.
A heartfelt Thank you to Minster Area Life Squad, Minster, Oh, Wilson Home Health/ Hospice Sidney, Oh, Dr. Michael Ballas and Staff in Ft. Loramie, Oh, Cromes Funeral Home Sidney, Oh and Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV.
She will be received by family members and friends on Monday, Sept. 19 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the same location at 11 a.m.
She will be buried next to her husband of 65 years in Boone Memorial Cemetery in Madison WV.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Minster Area Life Squad Minster, Ohio or Wilson Health Hospice Care Sidney, Ohio.