Thank you for Reading.

Doris Rita Goldfarb
SYSTEM

DORIS RITA GOLDFARB, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kanawha Place in Charleston.

She was born on May 29, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Joseph and Jeanette "Jean" Gottlieb. Doris graduated from Phillips High School in Birmingham in 1947. She continued her studies at Syracuse University in New York, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Russian Language, Literature, and Culture in 1951. At Syracuse, she was president of Alpha Epsilon Phi and named "Most Liked" sorority sister.

Tags

Recommended for you