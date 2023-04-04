DORIS RITA GOLDFARB, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kanawha Place in Charleston.
She was born on May 29, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Joseph and Jeanette "Jean" Gottlieb. Doris graduated from Phillips High School in Birmingham in 1947. She continued her studies at Syracuse University in New York, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Russian Language, Literature, and Culture in 1951. At Syracuse, she was president of Alpha Epsilon Phi and named "Most Liked" sorority sister.
Following graduation from Syracuse, Doris headed to New York City and later Washington, D.C., where she worked in fashion and interior design.
On October 10, 1954, Doris wed Jack Carl Goldfarb of Charleston, WV. They settled in Charleston, where they lived on Washington Street and started their family of three boys. In 1958, they built and moved to their lifelong home in South Hills.
Doris managed the decorative lighting showroom and advertising for Goldfarb Electric until 2020, where she was known for her exquisite taste in decor and accessories, warmth, and Southern hospitality. Over the years, she won several national awards for showroom design in the lighting industry.
Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack; sons - Glenn (Pam), Daniel, and Bruce (Beverly); grandchildren - Laura (Jace) Goins, Mark Goldfarb, and Sarah (Jesse) Thomas; and great-grandchildren - Emily Swingle, Lanham Goins, and Theo and Toby Thomas.
Doris was a strong, independent woman with a bright and energetic personality. Although she left Birmingham in 1947, her Southern accent and charm never faded. Doris never met a stranger, and she could make everyone feel welcome. Her contagious laugh could light up any room.
Every June, she and Jack enjoyed taking their grandchildren for a weeklong trip to Sea Pines in Hilton Head. In addition to spending time with her family, Doris loved spending time with her friends, attending Symphony Sunday, and supporting the arts.
Doris was active in community affairs. She belonged to both B'nai Jacob Synagogue and Temple Israel and was a member in both of their Ladies Auxiliaries.
She was a fitness enthusiast. You could often find her doing water aerobics, working out on the elliptical machine, or pumping iron at the YWCA downtown or Nautilus in Kanawha City.
Doris touched many lives and will be remembered for her friendliness, thoughtfulness, and extremely quick wit.
A graveside funeral service for Doris will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. at the B'nai Jacob Eternal Home in South Charleston. A shiva minyan will take place immediately following the burial at the home of Laura and Jace Goins at 1 Colonial Lane in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the Clay Center, B'nai Jacob Synagogue, or Temple Israel.