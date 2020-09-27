DORIS SUMMERFIELD, 85, of Cross Lanes, passed away on September 23, 2020.
She was born on November 16, 1934 in Dunbar, to the late, Maury Tucker and Eva Tucker.
Doris was a graduate of Dunbar High School and Charleston School of Business. She was employed by Charleston General Hospital, Ohio Valley Medical Center, Heilig Meyer and
acted as a caregiver with two ladies.
She was the most friendly, helpful, and kind person to everyone she met. Doris enjoyed shopping, traveling, and watching TV, but more than anything else she loved spending time with her family.
Doris loved talking with people and enjoyed recalling her time spent living on Guam, traveling to Hong Kong and Hawaii and sharing memories of times passed. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rose Ella Tucker; special mother-in-law, Betty Summerfield; and her former husband, Ray Summerfield.
Doris leaves behind one son, Mike Summerfield (Deena); daughter, Laura Stewart (Keith); grandchildren, Nikki Kidder (Cory), Ryan Stewart (Natalie), Sean Summerfield (Mallorie), Justin Stewart (Meredith), Chad Summerfield (Liz and son Brendan) and Erica Baker (John) and their children Lucas, Kaylee and Austin; two great-grandchildren that she adored, Marcie and Mollie Stewart; and one great-great-grandson, Ryder. The family would like to thank Teresa and all the staff at Mary's Garden for taking such good care of Doris.
A private family service will be held on Monday, September 28, due to COVID-19 and the safety of family members.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.