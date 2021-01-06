Doris Thomas

DORIS JEAN THOMAS, 86, of North Olmsted, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021, at O'Neill Healthcare, North Olmsted, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul I. Thomas.
She was a teacher for 35 years at Valley Vista Elementary, North Royalton, OH, a longtime member of Columbia Baptist Church, Columbia Station, OH, and formerly a member of Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV.
Doris is survived by her sons, Paul H. Thomas of FL, Allen Ray of Katy, TX, and Steven Thomas of Anchorage, AK; daughter, Sharon Herman of Parma, OH; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, with Pastor Jason Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans, WV. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.