DORIS THUMM SHANK, 91, of Elkview, West Virginia, entered into the arms of her Lord on January 18, 2022.
She was born on March 30, 1930, in Ripley, West Virginia.
Because her father was a Methodist minister, the family moved frequently to pastoral assignments in West Virginia and Virginia, although by the time her father had moved to the last of those assignments, Doris had gone off to attend Morris Harvey College in the late 1940's.
While studying there toward a social work degree, she met her future husband, James O. Shank, Jr. After their graduation, Doris worked for a while in Child Welfare. She married her sweetheart at Humphreys Memorial Methodist in Charleston. A couple of years later, they headed to Tennessee, where her husband began his lifelong calling as a Nazarene minister, with assignments in Nashville, Humboldt, and Reverie (Island 35 in the Mississippi River).
Doris and her husband both taught in the two-room school on the island. From there they headed back to West Virginia in 1959, where her husband pastored churches in Marlinton, Marmet, Sistersville, Masontown, and Chelyan, as well as serving as interim pastor at Clendenin after his retirement. Doris taught school for a while in Marlinton, but returned to her social work profession after their move to Marmet. She also led children's choirs in all their churches, and she directed Vacation Bible Schools, based on the life of Moses and written by her father, in several other churches, as well as their own. When her husband retired from active pastoral ministry, she directed a number of Vacation Bible Schools in several churches and children's camps, and taught Sunday School classes at Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
After several years, Doris finally decided that it was time to turn over the reins of service to the younger generation and enjoy retirement at last. Her remaining years were spent attending church services and family camp meetings, and enjoying time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Reverend James O.; her parents, Reverend George and Myrtle Thumm; brothers, Garold, Milford and Byron; and her sisters, Janice Thumm Woods and Phyllis Thumm Cunningham.
She is survived by her children, James A., Linda C., John P. (Vicky) and Brenda J. "Joy" (Jerry) Hill; as well as six grandchildren, Rebecca Shank (Christopher) Petitt, Joshua Shank, Jonathan (Niesha) Shank, Tiffany Hill (Derek) Clark, Jacob (Hannah) Hill, and Adam (Ashley) Hill; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank the staff at CAMC General Hospital's Emergency Room and 4 South, as well as those at Hubbard Hospice House for their care and kindness during Mom's final days.
A celebration of her life and homegoing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name may be made to Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Rd, Charleston, WV 25302, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, ncm.org, or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Due to COVID and the winter weather, these dates and times are subject to change. For online condolences and service updates, please go to www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.