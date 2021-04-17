DORLAN CLEVENGER 85, of Webster Springs, passed away April 9, 2021. Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6-9 pm at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.
