DORMA BEATRICE "BEA" DAVIS, 77, of Clay, passed away at home on April 13, 2021.
She was born on February 28, 1944 to the late Isaac "Ike" and Audrey (Falls) Deems.
She was a homemaker and volunteered for several years at the Christian Service Center. She loved helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson G. Davis Sr.; son, Nelson G. Davis Jr.; infant daughter; granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Bunting; two brothers.
Dorma is survived by her son Johnny D. Davis (Alicia); daughters, Delores J. Bunting (Randy) and Debbie Davis; five brothers; two sisters; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great - grandchildren; several close friends who she held near and dear to her heart.
According to Dorma's wishes, there will be no services.