DOROTHEA "DORIS" M. SMITH, 99, formerly of Clendenin, WV, entered into Life and joined our Lord and Savior on 22 September 2021. In her early years, Doris was a professional seamstress and telephone operator in Europe. After World War II, she married and moved to Clendenin where she resided 55 years and raised her family. Doris was a wonderful mother and homemaker, a dedicated volunteer at the Clendenin Senior Center, and a choir member and member of the Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. She loved singing and dancing and often would sing and dance in the kitchen while she cooked. Known affectionately as "the little German lady of Clendenin", she will be profoundly missed by her family and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glendle W. Smith. Survivors include her son, Dr. James E. Smith and wife, Sheri, of Bruceton Mills; and daughter, Karen L. Bowers, and husband, Colonel John V. Bowers, of Buckeye; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. Surviving also: her sister Ursula Noga (Bolek) of Germany, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
We wish to salute the amazing staff at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV. Words simply cannot express our gratitude for their outstanding care of our mother during her last days. Mother was not only given the best nursing care possible; she was showered with kindness and love.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, a private graveside service will be performed at Elk Hills Memorial Park with Father Thomas Kalaturackal officiating. Online condolences and memories may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
