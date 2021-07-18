DOROTHY A. WALDRON, 74, of Sod, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021, at home after a long battle with cancer.
She was a member of Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church in Alum Creek.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Waldron; daughter, Stephanie Waldron Sansom; and mother, Betty Rabel.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Jerry Sansom and his wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Sansom.
At Dorothy's request a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at Lively Cemetery, Sod, WV, with Pastor Keith George officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
To celebrate Dorothy's life, condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
