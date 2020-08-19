DOROTHY ALLEN (SMITH) 90, of Tornado went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Select Specialty, Charleston.
She was born in Tornado to the late Joseph L. and Lorena Wilson Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Randall Allen; sisters, Nellie, Evelyn and Wilma; brothers, Freeman, Henry, Alden, Howard, Guy and Jack.
Jean was homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ, St. Albans.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen L. Allen and Patricia K. Allen both of Tornado; sister, Carol Payne of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 and Jean's wishes, a private graveside service was held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Jean's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
