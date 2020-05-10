On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, DOROTHY ANN BOOTH passed away peacefully in her home in Waverly, W.Va., surrounded by her loving family and entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Affectionately known as "Granny" to her family and friends, she was born in Hambleton, W.Va., September 19, 1931. She and her family moved to St. Albans, W.Va., as a young girl and she graduated from St. Albans High School in 1950. Granny married Homer K. Booth Jr. on July 11, 1949. During their 70 years of marriage, the couple lived primarily in Texas and West Virginia. Granny was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She collected thousands of cookbooks in her lifetime, she was always looking for that next great recipe. Granny always had a pet by her side and was well known for taking in strays. She loved to garden and her grandchildren lived for her fried green tomatoes. She also loved a good beer. LoneStar was one of her favorites when she lived in Texas.
Her husband Homer, daughter Brenda, son Donald and son-in-law Bill cared for her day and night during the last two weeks. Hospice of WV provided considerable support for Granny, as well.
Granny was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethyl Taylor, and her sister, Rosalie Bowling.
Surviving, her husband, Homer K. Booth Jr.; children, George (Judy) Booth, Brenda (Bill) Coiner, Donald (Valerie) Booth, Steve (Vickie) Booth; grandchildren, Kelly Galisky, Debbie Kimble, Mike Coiner, Heather Mangold, Chris Booth, George Booth, David Booth, Stephanie Booth and Robert Booth; numerous great - grandchildren and one great - great - grandchild.
The family will have a private celebration of life for Granny in the coming weeks.