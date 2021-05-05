DOROTHY ANN SHREWSBURY SONGER, 91, passed away peacefully April 16, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Born May 28, 1929, and a lifelong resident of Charleston, WV, Dorothy was adored by everyone she met. She was the heart of a large family that extends across the country, as well as countless friends who loved her dearly. Dorothy had such a zeal for life, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was kind and generous to everyone, and anyone who met her came away with a smile. She loved traveling the world, journaling,
writing poetry, and reading her Bible. She was a lifelong member of Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Shrewsbury, her father, Clarence Joseph Shrewsbury, her brother, Bob Shrewsbury, two sisters, Thelma Sines and Betty Brooks, and her granddaughter, Sarah Kidd.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Frances Trittipo, of Estero, FL; three children, Victoria Dillon of West Hamlin, WV; Susan Songer, of Loudendale, WV; and Charles Songer, Jr. (Penny) of Cross Lanes, WV; grandchildren, Leslie Kidd, of Tampa, FL (Joshua Brown); Elizabeth Kidd, of Lexington, KY; Charles Songer III, of Cross Lanes, WV; and Rose Songer, of Cross Lanes, WV; and great grandchildren, James and Sam Bair, of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind her loving, fat, beautiful cat, Gabe.
Services will be held May 8, 2021 at 1 pm at Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.