DOROTHY ANNA SMITH, 94, of Elkview, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center.
Dorothy was born in Fall, Germany, and worked as a phone operator for the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. She then traveled to the United States in 1947 to join her twin sister. Dorothy worked for the South Charleston Krogers. She was a master gardener and a caregiver, and enjoyed life with her family.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemarie Hypes and Traudel Zach.
Dorothy is survived by her loving nephews, Fred Hypes and wife Elizabeth, and Wayne Hypes and wife Jessica; sister, Hilda Bumberger; five great niece's and five great nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
