DOROTHY BALL, 93 of Tad passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022 after a long illness.
She was a full-time homemaker until her children were almost grown and she went to work at Joe's Garden Center from which she retired after 20 plus years. She followed up with volunteering at Cabin Creek Quilts in Malden for many years. She was a woman of much energy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ball; son, Dale Ball; sister, Mary Ethel Haynes and parents, George and Hattie Haynes.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Janet Levenson (Bill Dale), So. Charleston, Doreen Lanyi (Lanny) Charleston and Donna Mahaffey (Patrick) Ohio; daughter in law, Carole Ball, Charleston and grandson, Nicholas Ball, Charleston.
She possessed strength, resiliency, a sense of humor, kindness and a generous spirit. She loved her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday August 15, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family gives special thanks to her wonderful care givers, Barbara, Missie, Melissa, Sharon, Debbie and Julie who surrounded her with loving care and helped us to keep her at home. We also are thankful for the care of the Hospice staff and the extra attention from the Adkins and Elliott neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W, Charleston, WV 25312 or Kanawha County Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.