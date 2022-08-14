Thank you for Reading.

Dorothy Ball
DOROTHY BALL, 93 of Tad passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022 after a long illness.

She was a full-time homemaker until her children were almost grown and she went to work at Joe's Garden Center from which she retired after 20 plus years. She followed up with volunteering at Cabin Creek Quilts in Malden for many years. She was a woman of much energy.

