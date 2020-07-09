Dorothy Ballengee Pritt

DOROTHY "DOT" (BALLENGEE) PRITT, 87, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Rand, WV, is now in heaven with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She passed peacefully on July 6, 2020.
Born April 19, 1933, in Clayton, WV, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Daisy Ballengee. She was preceded in death, by one day, by her husband Kenneth, her sweetheart of 68 years. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kenneth Ray "KR" Pritt III.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rev. Kenneth Pritt Jr. (Rita) of FL, Vickie Skiles (Kevin) of VA, Cindy Bitzer (Rick) of WV, Deanna Ferrell (Fred) of FL; sister, Carol Wilson (Ron) of TX; 10 Grandchildren: Kendra Zurowski (Rev. Matt) of FL, Kandace Stover (Johnny) of WV, Karel Stover (Jeremy) of FL, Joshua Skiles (Maria fiance) of VA, Zachary Skiles of VA, Doug Bitzer (Courtney) of NC, Lorrie Reustle (Phillip) of SC, Dustin Ferrell (Erin) of MI, Jonathan Ferrell (Meredith) of NC, and Halley Ferrell (Chelsie) of FL; 17 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
While as a child attending a Union Mission tent revival, she trusted Jesus as her personal Savior and grew to trust, obey, and love Him more and more. She lived for God and her family and was gifted both with high intelligence and common sense. She could make a meager amount of money go a long way. She was an accomplished pianist who raised her children around the piano singing hymns and praising the Lord. Many times, she was the church pianist and continued playing piano up until her latter days. She was a great example of being a Pastor's wife, having a willing heart and hands to serve where needed. We will miss her unconditional sacrificial love, listening ear, encouraging words of wisdom and prayers.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Bible Center Church, South Charleston, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is mandated by executive order by the Governor that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Mission, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.