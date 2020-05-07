DOROTHY BEAULAH HORTON, age 91 of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.Beaulah was born on July 16, 1928 in St. Albans, daughter of the late Hubert and Louella Meadows Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey M. Horton; siblings, Nell Preston, Alice Titus, and Mae McDonald.
She was a Christian and a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, babysitting, cooking, and was a neighborhood "mom". She retired from USF&G Insurance Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Horton of South Charleston; siblings, Opal Carrington of Portsmouth, OH, James Taylor of Simi Valley, CA, Joe Taylor (Linda) of Portsmouth, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration to honor Beaulah's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday May 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Interment will be in the Wood Cemetery, St. Albans, WV.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Saturday.
