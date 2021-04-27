Dorothy Bernice Mittendorf

DOROTHY BERNICE MYERS MITTENDORF, 97, of Foster, WV passed away April 24, 2021. She was born January 6, 1924, a daughter of the late Edward and Erma Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frederick Mittendorf; and son Robert Myers.
She was of the Baptist Faith and was a super mom.
She is survived by sons, Charles Myers of Summersville, WV, Walter Myers of Foster, WV and William Myers of Foster, WV; daughter, Audrey Brooks of Foster, WV; and nine grandchildren.
Service will be at a later date.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family.