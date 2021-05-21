DOROTHY BRAMMER, age 87, of Dry Creek, WV passed away at Bowers Hospice House on Wednesday May, 19th, 2021.
Born on February 20, 1934 at Dry Creek WV. She was the daughter of late Tom Jarrell and Ada Bradford Jarrell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold Brammer; her daughter and life long friend, Rhonda Brammer; her brothers, Johnny, Ray, Clyde, Lawson, Jennings, Cecil, Nathan and Teddy Jarrell; her sisters, Isabelle, Barbara and Mary.
Dorothy held various jobs from being a hairdresser to working at Avtex Fibers (where she was the only woman employed there) to working at Ben Franklin's for over 15 years.
Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her sister, Noble Holsten of Whitesville, WV; her niece + caregiver for the last five years, Peggy Cantley of Dry Creek, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Sat., May 22, 2021 at 12 Noon to celebrate the life of Dorothy Brammer at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV with Rev. John Scarbro officiating. Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net