Dorothy Comer

DOROTHY (JOHNSON) COMER, 85, passed away at the Ravenswood Village on December 27, 2020. She was born in Mingo County, West Virginia, a coal miner's daughter of Elza and Velva Johnson.
Dorothy married Kenneth in 1955, and made her home in Ravenswood, raising a family as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was an avid gardener, winning multiple Green Thumb awards in Jackson County. She attended United Brethren Church in Ravenswood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen, Ellen of Columbus, OH; brothers Dorsey, William, Elza Lee, Elmer Dee and Mount Vernon, all resided in Columbus, Ohio.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her sons David and Michael of Ravenswood, granddaughters Emily and Tiffany Comer of South Charleston, WV, sister, Eula Fay Johnson of Columbus, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our family extends gratitude beyond measure to all the nursing home staff at Ravenswood Village for the loving care they've given to our mother. The immediate family will be having a private graveside service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com .
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.