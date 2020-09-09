DOROTHY "DOT" ATKINS, 87, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 6, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
