DOROTHY (DOT) BOGGS HUFFMAN, 83, of South Charleston, passed away on April 4, 2023 at home after an extended illness.
Dot was born, February 16, 1940 in Louisa, KY, a daughter of the late Virgil D. Boggs and Golda Leigh Hammond Boggs. She was also preceded in death by sisters Faye Childers and Loretta Deweese. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Huffman; her children Michael (Joy) Mynes and Susan Mynes Springer; stepchildren Neil (Melissa) Huffman and Jill (Stuart) Kidd, grandchildren Haley Springer, Kaitlin Springer, Abigale Mynes, siblings Hattie Mynes, David (Kathy) Boggs and Carolyn (Bill) McGhee.
Dot graduated from Milton High School. She worked diligently as a secretary for Union Carbide at the Technical Center, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
She was a long-time member of Bible Center Church in Charleston, where she volunteered regularly. It was here where she met the love of her life, Bill, and together, they split their time between West Virginia and Florida. While she enjoyed the mild Florida winters, she was always happy to be home in her beloved West Virginia.
Dot enjoyed daily walks at Joplin Park, and competed in numerous events, including the Charleston Distance Run. She loved to spend time with her friends, children, and grandchildren, who will always remember her generous spirit. Born with a servant's heart, Dot was always happiest when taking care of others.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on April 11 at Bible Center Church, Charleston, with Pastor Joseph Martin officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care, especially Carolyn Jordan, her caregiver and friend during her last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice Care at Hospicecarewv.org.