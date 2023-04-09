Thank you for Reading.

Dorothy (Dot) Boggs Huffman

DOROTHY (DOT) BOGGS HUFFMAN, 83, of South Charleston, passed away on April 4, 2023 at home after an extended illness.

Dot was born, February 16, 1940 in Louisa, KY, a daughter of the late Virgil D. Boggs and Golda Leigh Hammond Boggs. She was also preceded in death by sisters Faye Childers and Loretta Deweese. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Huffman; her children Michael (Joy) Mynes and Susan Mynes Springer; stepchildren Neil (Melissa) Huffman and Jill (Stuart) Kidd, grandchildren Haley Springer, Kaitlin Springer, Abigale Mynes, siblings Hattie Mynes, David (Kathy) Boggs and Carolyn (Bill) McGhee.

Tags

Recommended for you