DOROTHY "DOTTIE" ANGLE, 77, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home.
She was born August 19, 1942 in South Charleston to the late Thomas and Jane Wise. She was also preceded in death by her husband Larry Joe Angle.
Dottie was retired from the Kanawha County Schools as secretary at Anne Bailey Elementary School. She was also a member of TOPS Club #0395 St. Albans.
Surviving are her children, Hope Siler of Hurricane and Larry Angle Jr.(Teresa) of Jacksonville Florida; brother, Thomas Wise (Karen) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Danielle Barker (Aaron) of Hurricane and Andrew Angle (Hannah) of Teays Valley; great grandchildren, Owen, Leila and Elijah; and many other extended family and friends
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 21, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt and Pastor Tom Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Teays Valley Church of God Childrens Ministry at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
You may visit Dottie's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
