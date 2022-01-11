DOROTHY EVELENE LAYNE, age 90 years, a resident of Elkins, WV, departed this life Saturday January 8, 2022 at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center at Elkins, WV.
She was born February 6, 1931 at Elkins, WV, a daughter of the late James A. and May Howell Woods. On February 24, 1957 at Charleston, WV, she was married to Carl Edward Layne, who preceded her in death August 16, 2011.
Surviving are one brother, John Woods and wife Joann of Elkins; one sister, Mona Turner and husband Lawrence of Elyria, OH; nephew, Jack Judy and wife Becky of Elkins, and several other nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are three brothers, James Woods, Arthur Woods and Bill Woods; and two sisters, Sylvia Judy and Linda Humphrey.
She was a graduate of Elkins High School. She worked various accounting and bookkeeping jobs and retiring with United Bank in Charleston, WV. She attended church in Elkview, where she was a very active member of the church. In her younger years she enjoyed spending time boating at the lake with her husband, and she was a marvelous cook.
The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Final rites will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Rev. Jamie Estep will officiate. Interment will take place at the Elk Hills Memorial Park at Elkview, WV on Friday, January 14, at 11 a.m. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Dorothy Evelene Layne. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com