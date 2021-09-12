DOROTHY G. DeLONG, 95, of Interlachen, Fl passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021 at Haven Roberts Hospice Care Center, Palatka, Fl following a brief illness.
Dorothy lived 75 years in West Virginia where for many years she was a member of East Point Apostolic Church in Charleston, WV. Her life was dedicated to serving the Lord. She was involved in many activities at the church, including Ladies Auxiliary, where she participated in all manner of creative endeavors in support of the church.
Dorothy also loved making things for the family. She created dolls, clothes, crocheted items for her children and grandchildren.
She was a retired bank clerk from Charleston National Bank.
After the passing of her beloved husband of nearly 30 years, Herman Delong, Dorothy moved to be nearer her daughters in Florida.
She was a member of PromiseLand church in Melbourne Florida.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and Momaw who is already dearly missed by her family.
She is survived by son Bill (May) Myrtle of Melbourne, Fl, daughters Bonnie Harrah of Interlachen, Fl and Ruby (Jim) Hurner of Kent, Washington. Grandchildren, Jamie (Jennifer) Harrah, Andy Harrah, Joshua Harrah, Sam McDonald, Lacy McDonald (Travis Simpson), Shaela (Rajvir) Singh, Patrick Myrtle, Brooke Harrah, Kylee Harrah, Alyssa Harrah, Cameron Harrah, as well as 13 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.