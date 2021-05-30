DOROTHY GOFF, 90, of Scott Depot, formerly of Nitro passed away May 27, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy had worked an Monsanto in Nitro and was retired as a salesperson from Hoylman Huffman. In her spare time Dorothy volunteered for service with the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, PTA, and the Women's Club. She was an artist. She loved all her friends at the Senior Center. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandma Goff, and great-grandma. She was willing to do almost anything that her family asked of her, even going to King's Island and riding all of the rides.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Beulah Chapman of Nitro.
She is survived by her children Jobe Stanley Hudnall, III, of Beckley, Susan Edwards and husband Jerry, of Scott Depot, Tracy Russell and husband Doug of Red House, grandchildren Kathryn Edwards, Allison Moody, Andrew Comer, great-grandson Roman Rowsey, sisters Carolyn Kirk and husband Danny of Nitro and Alice Key of Williamsburg, VA.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com