Dorothy Hudnall

DOROTHY "DOTTIE" HUDNALL 88, of Cedar Grove passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at home after a short illness with her family by her side.
Dottie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked at the G.C. Murphy Department Store, Montgomery and was a volunteer in the cafeteria at Cedar Grove Community School. She attended the Glasgow Nazarene Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Lee Hudnall, her parents Charles and Kathleen Young, brothers, Thomas, Charles "Toby" and Kenny Young, daughter-in-law Cathy Hudnall.
She is survived by her children daughters, Carol "Sissy" (Kenny) Smith, Christine (Tim) Campbell, son Mark Hudnall, 6 grandchildren, Justin, Christopher, Jon, Jeremy, Brandon and Patrick, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Walk thru visitation will be 11:30 am to 12:45 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove. Service will follow the visitation at 1 pm at Ward Cemetery with Minister Mike White officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
