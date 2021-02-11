DOROTHY HUDSON, 90, of Elkview gained her heavenly wings on Monday, February 8th very peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born on October 22, 1930 to Everett and Icie Hammack. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Dorothy is preceded in death by the love of her life Johnnie, daughter-in-law Cindy, her parents and several beloved siblings.
Survivors include her three loving children, Jim Hudson of Huntington, Sharon Midkiff of Charleston and John Hudson Jr. (Karen) of Grafton. Grandchildren; John Hudson III (Melissa) of Ohio, Jamie Hudson of Kentucky, Jessica (Paul) Thaxton of Florida and Mary Dale Hudson of Charleston. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, sister Betty Carte Koros of Charleston and the two people she held closest to her heart, Gracie and Paulie Thaxton.
Dorothy retired from the JC Penney of Charleston after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Little Sandy Baptist Church.
Her unconditional love of family and kind nature go unmatched. She was a selfless person and a wonderful Mom. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to Autism Speaks, an organization that promotes advocacy and support for individuals and families across the autism spectrum. Donations can be made online at www.AutismSpeaks.org. or by mail, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016
A service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Roger Cunningham officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
