DOROTHY KATHERINE AULD, 86, passed away Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers .
She was born on August 9, 1934, in Charleston, to the late Alberto and Blanche Luoni.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving son, Robert "Bobby" Allen
Webb II.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine Means and her husband Dewayne; granddaughter, Ashley Dillon and her significant other Robert "Robbie" Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Dillon and Lydia Jordan all of St. Albans.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.