Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dorothy Katherine Auld
SYSTEM

DOROTHY KATHERINE AULD, 86, passed away Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers .

She was born on August 9, 1934, in Charleston, to the late Alberto and Blanche Luoni.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving son, Robert "Bobby" Allen

Webb II.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Katherine Means and her husband Dewayne; granddaughter, Ashley Dillon and her significant other Robert "Robbie" Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Dillon and Lydia Jordan all of St. Albans.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net