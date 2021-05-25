DOROTHY KAY HODGES, 74, of Kenna passed away Thursday, May 14, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Jim; sons Michael (Jennifer) and Brandon (Trish); grandchildren Emilee, Milo, Alyssa and Eliot; sisters Carrie and Karen; brothers Dave and Dannie. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents Hobert and Belle Raines she was preceded in death by sisters Glenis and Patty and brothers, Jackie, Paul and Gene.
Dorothy was born and raised on "the farm" in Kenna, part of a large and amazingly close family. Hobert and Belle raised their children to be strong and independent, and Dorothy was definitely both.
She met James Hodges at Sonny's Restaurant (now the Laundry Mat) in Ripley when he was in the area working on a state highway project. They were married on September 16, 1964 with big dreams and bigger hearts, beginning the magic that can only be described as "Jim and Dorothy".
Jim was a surveyor, so marriage began a whirlwind adventure across the state of WV, living in hotels and providing her husband (and fortunate crew members) with some of the best "hotel home cookin" possible. They lived over the Alpine Theatre in Ripley for a while and enjoyed an exciting existence, driving cool cars (she loved their Corvettes and her little MG) and building the base of a successful relationship.
Dorothy became a mother in 1972, to son Michael. Nearly two years later, Brandon arrived, completing a tight family that remained committed to each other throughout the highs and lows of Life. It was time to go back home, so she and Jim purchased a piece of "the farm" and proceeded to (slowly but surely) build the wonderful home of their dreams. Dorothy spent significant time (and burned a lot of gas) running the boys to various sports, scouting and community events and provided an atmosphere at home that was always welcoming to the boys' friends' families.
Dorothy was an avid bowler in her days as a young mother. Michael and Brandon remember many days hanging at the alley, listening to the jukebox and begging quarters for video games. There is still a box in the basement full of trophies and accolades. She was also a fantastic softball player, playing in women's leagues for years and eventually co-ed leagues with Jim. She once caught a line drive with her face in the early 90's, requiring extensive surgery with plates, but, in typical Dorothy fashion, took only a few Tylenol for pain after the surgery.
Dorothy's many hobbies included Cooking/Baking, quilting, gardening, line dancing (and dancing in general). She was also an "amateur professional" photographer who enjoyed taking snapshots of her flowers, landscape and kids/grandkids, and she absolutely loved to mow her grass (in the past she would push mow the whole yard, but once she tried it, she came to love her zero turn). Anything the she and Jim decided to do, they did with an enthusiasm and joy that we wish could be sold in a bottle.
Dorothy was also a pillar of the Kenna community. She was a poll worker for many elections, a Kenna Grange member, Homemaker's Association member, Greene Center volunteer and was on the Goshen Cemetery board.
Dorothy had an exceptionally special bond with sisters Patty and Carrie and BFF's, Drema, Sue and Pat. She shared many escapades with these girls, from lunches and coffee, to trips to New York City and across the country, usually wearing their matching pink shirts. She enjoyed daily phone conversations with all of her family and friends.
Dorothy had a pride in her children that you would have thought was unmatched. The pride swelled to bursting as she met and watched her grandchildren grow. Yearly personalized Christmas tree ornaments, Easter baskets and Halloween bags so full that much of it had to be donated were just a few of the tangible displays of Mamaw's affection, but her strength, love and support were foundation builders for the amazing young people that Emilee, Milo, Alyssa and Eliot have and will become. They are better for having her as their Mamaw. She will also be sadly missed by all the grand-dogs: Sissy, Merle, Sydney and Harlee, while Sable Heidi Dog, T.L. and Onyx will all be tail-wagging-excited to see her.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy has requested that you please consider a donation to your favorite charity. Some of hers included Goshen Cemetery Association, The Greene Center, HospiceCare of Charleston and the American Cancer Society.
A joint memorial service will be held on July 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Waybright Fuenral Home in Ripley. Interment of Dorothy and Jim's collective remains will be at the Goshen Cemetery following the service. Afterwards, the family would like to invite all family, friends and acquaintances for a celebration of Dorothy and Jim's lives, to be held at the Greene Center in Kenna, staring around 2:30 p.m. Come eat, drink, laugh and reminisce, as we all know that's what Dorothy Hodges would expect.