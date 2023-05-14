DOROTHY LEE FOSTER 91 of Cedar Grove transcended from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 12, 2023, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother Ira and Erma Caldwell, Husband Merwin "Snookie" Foster, Sister Freda Alice Daniels, and grandchildren Jerri Michele Foster, Michael Wayne Foster, and Jessica Marie Foster.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory are sons Dickey (Cheryl) Foster of Nitro, Jerry (Becky) Foster of Scott Depot, daughters Erma (Jimmy) Pauley of Foster, Eleanor (Johnny) Campbell of Cedar Grove and Sister Patsy Chambers of Danville. Seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews plus many friends.
Dorothy was a loving Mother and Wife whose main concern was taking care of her family. She was a stay at home, wife and mother until later on in years, after her husband became disabled, she worked at various jobs but the one she was most proud of was working at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. She started in the Housekeeping dept., and later on worked in the Labor and Delivery dept. where she was able to watch some of her grandchildren enter this world. When CAMC opened Women and Children Hospital she retired.
After retirement she and Snookie spent their days taking care of one of their great grandchildren while his Mother and Father worked.
The family would like to thank everyone who offered any type of comfort in our most difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for taking such great care and compassion shown our mother.
The funeral service and visitation will be at Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove WV. on Tuesday May 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. Pastors Peggy Larck and Jerold Hamrick will be conducting the service with the internment at Kanawha Valley Memory Gardens Glasgow WV.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House West 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW. South Charleston WV. 25309.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove will be charge of the arrangements, anyone one wishing to post condolences may do so at www.cookefuneralhome.com