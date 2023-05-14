Thank you for Reading.

Dorothy Lee Foster
DOROTHY LEE FOSTER 91 of Cedar Grove transcended from her earthly home to her heavenly home on May 12, 2023, after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother Ira and Erma Caldwell, Husband Merwin "Snookie" Foster, Sister Freda Alice Daniels, and grandchildren Jerri Michele Foster, Michael Wayne Foster, and Jessica Marie Foster.

