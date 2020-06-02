DOROTHY LEE RADCLIFF age 83 of Alice Road, Glenville, WV; departed this life suddenly in the early morning hours of Monday, June 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born August 27, 1936 in Gilmer County, daughter of the late Eric and Ethel Taylor Knisely.
Dorothy is a graduate of Troy High School class of 1954. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Dorothy spent time cooking for the Senior Center in Glenville, working as a substitute cook for the Gilmer County school system, and was a Christian by faith.
In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed quilting, working as a seamstress, attending local church functions, listening to gospel music, spending time with family and friends, and attending Sunday services at the Troy Baptist Church.
On November 11, 1954 Dorothy was united in marriage to Harry E. Radcliff, they spent 49 wonderful years together before his passingon December 28, 2003.
Surviving are 3 children, Ricky Radcliff and wife Lisa of Cox's Mills, WV, Eddie Radcliff and wife Lori of Williamstown, WV, and Ann Radcliff of Elkview, WV, 1 granddaughter, 1 great-granddaughter and 1 great-grandson.
Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other wonderful family and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Knisely.
A public graveside service will be conducted at the Troy IOOF Cemetery in Troy, WV; at 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, June 4, with Rev. Ronzel Roberts officiating. Public viewing hours will be conducted from 5-8 p.m.; Wednesday evening at the mortuary in Glenville.
As we continue to adjust to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are taking all precautions necessary to protect the general public and families we serve. To that end, it is required that all visitors wear face masks, social distance, and sanitize their hands when entering the mortuary.
Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Dorothy L. Radcliff with arrangements.