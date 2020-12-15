Dorothy Lee Wilson

DOROTHY LEE (STRICKLEN) WILSON 85, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Stricklen. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her husband, , Dorsel G. Wilson; and son, Devin R. Willson.
Left to cherish her memories is her sons, Dustin Wilson (Shawnetta) and Dayton Wilson (Jessica); grandchildren, Sam, Olivia, Jacob, and Luke Wilson; and Justin and Alex Whittington; brothers, Darrell and Thomas Stricklen.
The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House for their wonderful care and compassion they showed while taking care of Dorothy.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1pm at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing practiced. Online condolences can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com