On the evening of May 18, 2022, the world lost a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
DOROTHY MAE (ALLEN) BAILEY was born in Charleston, WV on January 25th, 1943, grew up in the West Side neighborhood of Charleston, and was a proud Stonewall Jackson High School alum and smoking hot "General" majorette back in her day!
Our mother left this earth to happily reunite with her loving parents, Calbert and Iva Mae Allen, and her beautiful little sister, Beverly Rader, who she truly adored with all of her heart.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Painter, and her four children: Kathy Doss, David Moore and his wife Honei, Jeff Moore and his wife Peggy, and Mike Moore. She is also survived by a number of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren including Ryan Doss, Sean Doss, Kelly Doss, Vaughn Doss, Faith Moore, Haeley Estep, Peyton Moore, Bryant Moore, Madeline Moore, Bryce Moore, Luke Doss, Blake Tucker, Jackson Brys, and Crew Estep. Dorothy was also so thankful for her niece, Traci Strickland, and her best friend and "second" daughter, Beth Matheny Benson.
In addition to her love and dedication to raising her family, Dorothy had a successful working career over the years at Bowles, McDavid, Graff & Love Law (where her young sons would call her at the office constantly while fighting with each other), Bailey Appraisal Service, and Moore Appraisal Service. She truly loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, going bowling, beach vacations, the West Virginia mountains and streams, and she even deer hunted for a time.
Her soft-spoken voice, warm smile, and blue eyes will truly be missed by all of us.
A graveside funeral service for family and friends will take place on Monday, May 23 at 11 a.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.