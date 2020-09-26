DOROTHY MAE BRADY, 95, of Frametown, passed away September 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Friends may call 1 hour before the service at the funeral home.
