DOROTHY MAE DAVIS, 88 years of age, from East Bank, WV, entered her eternal life on June 6, 2023, with her son and youngest daughter by her side.
Dorothy grew up in Porters Creek and graduated from Clay County High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Clyde Davis, in 1957. She became a military wife right away and immediately headed off to Colorado where her new husband was stationed. She supported him throughout his military career. Dorothy loved to tell stories about the days that she spent living in Frankfurt Germany where she worked as a switch board operator.
After returning to the United States, Dorothy was a home maker and involved as a parent volunteer and PTO President at the school that her children attended in Arlington, VA. She was also a Cub Scout Den Leader.
When her husband retired from the military, she wanted to come home to WV, and they settled in Elkview. Later, she went back into the workforce as a Home Health Aide Worker for the elderly.
Dorothy was a Christian woman and an influence on many people over the years. She was well known for her beautiful smile and mischievous grin. She loved spending time at Bomont with her identical twin sister, Dorcas Harrah. She enjoyed cooking, going to church and visiting family and friends. She was well known for her delicious meals, especially fried chicken.
Dorothy was also known as Ms. America at the beauty shop where she spent every Friday or Saturday getting her hair and nails done. She loved her beautician Gwen Embrey and if you walked into the beauty shop on the day those two ladies got together you were going to be listening to the old-fashioned hymns being sung there.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Clyde Davis, her parents: Ira I. Boggs and Nellie McCune Boggs, and her sister Norma Noel. She is survived by her siblings, Norris Boggs, Dallas Boggs, twin sister Dorcas Harrah, Wilda Rauner, Grandvil Boggs, Douglas Boggs, Earl Boggs, Connie Crooke, and Arthur Boggs. She is also survived by her son Duane Davis (Janet Lynn) of Newton NC, Diane Hughes (Tim) East Bank, WV, Lynette Broggi (Kevin) Hickory, NC and Linda Carte of Costa, WV. She had 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Genesis in Marmet, CAMC and the nurses and staff at the Hospice Hubbard House with her care in the final days.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, WV, on Saturday June 9, 2023, with the Rev. Boxley Boggs officiating. Gwen Embrey will be singing some of her favorite old-fashioned hymns and graveside services will be at 5 p.m., at Clendenin Memorial Gardens.