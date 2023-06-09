Thank you for Reading.

Dorothy Mae Davis
DOROTHY MAE DAVIS, 88 years of age, from East Bank, WV, entered her eternal life on June 6, 2023, with her son and youngest daughter by her side.

Dorothy grew up in Porters Creek and graduated from Clay County High School in 1955. She married the love of her life, Clyde Davis, in 1957. She became a military wife right away and immediately headed off to Colorado where her new husband was stationed. She supported him throughout his military career. Dorothy loved to tell stories about the days that she spent living in Frankfurt Germany where she worked as a switch board operator.

