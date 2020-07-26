DOROTHY MAE HAMON 92, of St. Albans passed away at home, Friday, July 24, 2020 with her family at her side.
She was born in Jackson County to the late Homer and Eula Parsons. She was also preceded in death by sisters, brothers, and her youngest son John Hamon.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for the Department of Labor for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church, a part of the United Methodist Church Women's Association and sang in the choir. She loved her family and will truly be missed.
Surviving are her children, Carol Davis (Barry) of Tornado, Linda Martin of St. Albans, and David Hamon (Anne) of Panama City, FL; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Kerry Bart officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 12:45 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
You may visit Dorothy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hamon family.