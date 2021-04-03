DOROTHY MAE JOHNSON, 97 of Summersville passed away peacefully Tuesday March 30,2021. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Rebecca C. Goodson Brogan and was born at Ward April 26, 1923. Dorothy was a homemaker and member of the Summersville Church of God.
She was also preceded in death by husband Allen W. Bailes who was killed in WWII, her husband of 66 years James D. Johnson, son Thomas D. Johnson and brothers Carl and Kenneth Brogan.
Left to cherish the love she gave are her children: Allen (Kay) Bailes of Alum Creek, Judy Long of Gilboa, Doug (Mary Lou) Bailes of Washington, James C. (Phyllis) Johnson of Ripley, Donna C. Szaro of Summersville, Shirley (Butch) Jarrell of Milton, Ann (Steve) Mink of Summersville, 19 Grand children, Several Step - Grand children, Many Great and Great-Great Grand children
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday April 5th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Earl Borders officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.
