DOROTHY MAE LYONS RIDDLE, 94, peacefully went home to Heaven on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Born December 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Richard R. Lyons and R. Tensie Luikart Lyons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hillis G. Riddle; granddaughter, Miranda K. Ballengee; grandson, Johnathon Higginbotham; son-in-law, Danny Rodman; brothers, Roy Lyons, James Lyons, Harvey Lyons, Clarence Lyons, Ernest Lyons, and Floyd Lyons; sisters, Sylvia Covert, Ruth Jeffers, Helen Browning, and Pearl Cox.
Dorothy was a member of the Eleanor Presbyterian Church. Most importantly she was a Christian and a true witness of God's love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and nobody ever left her house hungry.
She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa K. (John) Higginbotham of Eleanor, Paula J. Ballengee of Eleanor, and Carla J. Rodman of Eleanor; grandchildren, Tia R. (Joe) Craig, and Nathaniel W. (Lola) Arthur; granddaughter, Leandra J. (Alex) Higginbotham; great-grandchildren, Joseph Craig, Kaylyn Craig, Alisa Grady & fiancé Anthony Winters, Chazz Grady, Lilly Grady, Osiris Diedrich, Forbin Diedrich, Vida Diedrich, Millie Diedrich, Kristina Davis, Brittany Davis, Stacy Davis, Tracey Davis, and John Davis, Jr.; 10 great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family extends special thanks to Kanawha HospiceCare for all their support and guidance, and a special thanks to Brittany Davis for all her help.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Eleanor Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 896, Eleanor, WV 25070.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor with Pastor Jeff Pitchford and Pastor John Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends Monday, February 20, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.