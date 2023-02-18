Thank you for Reading.

DOROTHY MAE LYONS RIDDLE, 94, peacefully went home to Heaven on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Born December 7, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Richard R. Lyons and R. Tensie Luikart Lyons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hillis G. Riddle; granddaughter, Miranda K. Ballengee; grandson, Johnathon Higginbotham; son-in-law, Danny Rodman; brothers, Roy Lyons, James Lyons, Harvey Lyons, Clarence Lyons, Ernest Lyons, and Floyd Lyons; sisters, Sylvia Covert, Ruth Jeffers, Helen Browning, and Pearl Cox.

Dorothy was a member of the Eleanor Presbyterian Church. Most importantly she was a Christian and a true witness of God's love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and nobody ever left her house hungry.

