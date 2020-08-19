DOROTHY MARIE JARVIS, 87 of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. In keeping with Dorothy's wishes she is being cremated with no services. Donations of Sympathy may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
