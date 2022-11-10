Thank you for Reading.

DOROTHY MARIE McKENNA, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, James J. McKenna and Edward F. McKenna, Jr.; grandsons, James J. McKenna, Jr., Patrick L. McKenna; granddaughter, Katie K. McKenna; as well as many nieces and nephews.

