DOROTHY MARIE McKENNA, 96 of Christiansburg, passed away on November 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Addie M. James; siblings, Jesse James, Jr., Frances James-Ingram, Denton James, Charlie James, Wayne James, Gary James; and her husband, Edward F. McKenna.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, James J. McKenna and Edward F. McKenna, Jr.; grandsons, James J. McKenna, Jr., Patrick L. McKenna; granddaughter, Katie K. McKenna; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in West Virginia in 1926, she grew up during hard times. In 1949 she married Edward F. McKenna and enjoyed 55 years with him until his passing in 2004. During her marriage she was a devoted wife and mother to her two sons, Edward, Jr. and James. After her husband passed, she lived with her son James and grandson James Jr. in Christiansburg, VA. She enjoyed reading, her Christian faith, and her family. She always held them in her thoughts and prayers.
Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Horne Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12 p.m. in the Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
The family would like to thank James, James Jr., Kely Miller, and Lona Sowers for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Reagan Ranch, c/o Young America's Foundation, P. O. Box 2699, Santa Barbara, CA 93120-2699. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory 540-382-2612.