Dorothy (Ohlinger) Roush

DOROTHY JEAN (OHLINGER) ROUSH, 84, of Anderson, S.C., formerly of New Haven, W.Va., passed away July 4, 2020, in National Healthcare of Anderson, S.C. Private family services will be conducted on Thursday, July 9, at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, New Haven, Mason, Evans and Ravenswood, W.Va.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.