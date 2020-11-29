DOROTHY OLIVE SMITH, 92 of Elkview, WV heard the call from heaven to come home on Wednesday, November 25 after a long illness at Meadowbrook Acres. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by husband Pastor Delbert Smith. She served alongside him as a faithful pastor's wife for over 55 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Leatha Strickland and two sisters, Macel and Ruby and two brothers Robert and Bill.
She is survived by sons; Pastor Rodney Smith (Rachel) of Charleston, WV and Pastor Virgil Smith (Karen) of Ooltewah, TN., four grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Meadowbrook Acers for all the loving and compassionate care they gave Dorothy from day one to the Lord calling her home.
Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private service in order to keep everyone safe. Thank you for all the prayers and expressions of love.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.