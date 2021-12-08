DOROTHY "RENA" GRALEY, 66, was called home to be with her heavenly father on November 29th, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by her family.
Born on January 28th, 1955, to Rachel and the late Norman Graley, Sr., she was the youngest of their four children. Rena accomplished much in her earthly life, having retired from CAMC's Women's and Children's Hospital as Head Unit Clerk in the Emergency Room. Though her greatest accomplishment and joy in her earthly life is her family.
Rena was preceded in death by her father, Norman Graley, Sr., and her brother, Norman Graley, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are: her mother, Rachel Graley of Handley; sisters, Linda Rogers and Brenda (Dee) Hutchinson, both of Handley; sons, Mark (Shelly) Harmon and Robert Dale Harmon III, both of Chesapeake; daughter, Megan (Michael) Workman of South Charleston. As well as eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden is serving the family, with services taking place on Saturday, December 11th, 2021: family may gather beginning at 11am, and friends may visit beginning at 12 to 1:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the pastor, Dale J. Pitsenbarger, will begin the funeral service (no graveside service).
Food and refreshments will be served at the Lisa Curry Community Building in Chesapeake following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.