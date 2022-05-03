DOROTHY REYNOLDS CLARK, 82 of Hurricane, WV passed away Sunday May 1, 2022 at St Mary's Medical Center.
Dorothy was baptized when she was 14 years old and was lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Her love for God was evident in her life. She also loved her family very much. She was devoted to her husband and children. She was especially excited when she became a grandmother and then later when she finally became a great grandmother.
Dorothy was a 1957 graduate of Hamlin High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles, on September 20, 1958. They have been married 63 years.
Dorothy worked as a secretary at Hamlin High School, bookkeeper at The Lincoln Journal, secretary at State Farm Insurance of Hamlin, and manager of Appalachian Power Federal Credit Union. Dorothy and Charles moved to Louisville Kentucky in 1986 where she worked as an assistant to stockbrokers at Morgan Keegan and Hillard Lyons. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 2005. They moved to Florida in 2015 and returned to West Virginia in 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents Henry "Bud" and Angeline Reynolds; her brothers Jack Reynolds and Jim Reynolds and a sister Alice Katherine Johnson. She leaves behind her beloved husband Charles Clark; her daughters Cheryl Paul (Eddie), and Angela Stewart (Mark); her grandchildren Andy Paul (Tracey), Rebekah Bledsoe (Coty), Blake Stewart; her great granddaughters Rhea Bledsoe, Harper Paul, and Charlie Paul; her sisters Marie Roberts, Linda Gawthrop (Steve), Barbara Racer (Tom), and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation for their constant attention and care of Dorothy over the past month. They would also like to thank the staff of Fresenius Kidney Dialysis Center in Hurricane for their kindness and care of Dorothy.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday May 5, at Handley Funeral Home Hamlin with Jack Gilchrist officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens in Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.