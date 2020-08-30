Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DOROTHY ANN STOWERS, 76 of Chesapeake, OH. passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.