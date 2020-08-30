DOROTHY ANN STOWERS, 76 of Chesapeake, OH. passed away, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
