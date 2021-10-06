DOROTHY T. CAMPBELL "DOTTIE",91, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, peacefully at home surround by her family. She was born August 5, 1930, in Point Pleasant, WV to the late A.E. and Lelia Thomas. Dottie was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School Class of 1948, an member of America Legion Post #23, Loyal Order of Moose, the Point Pleasant Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #594/75, Women's Democrats Association in Mason County and she also enjoyed being the Bingo Bus driver. Dottie worked many places throughout her life, Kaiser Aluminum, Jack and Jill Daycare, Real Estate and she retired from Mason County Courthouse Clerk Office after 33 years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Jule "Skip" Campbell; Sisters, Betty Meadows and Margaret Burdett; Brother, A.E. "Squeaky" Thomas, Jr.
Dottie is survived by three daughters; Cathy (Mike) Beane of Marietta, OH, Angela (Tom) Lincicome of Seminole, FL, Julie (Scott) Burkett of Delaware, OH; Son, Jeff (Peggy) Campbell of Chillicothe, OH; Sister in law, Mary Helen Donovan. She was beyond blessed with 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and several nephews, cousins and a niece. Special friends of Dottie's are Carol Bryant and Anna "Sappy" Handley. She had some very special caregivers til the end; Jean Jeffries and Debbie Engle, which she loved them.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8, at Deal Funeral Home; pallbearers, Jeff Campbell, Scott Burkett, Tom Lincicome, Mike Beane, Tommy Meadows, Mitch Meadows, and Macen Meadows. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, WV. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV will be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, Please donate to the American Cancer Society in Honor of Dottie. Social distancing and facemask is recommended for everyone's safety.