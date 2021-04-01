DOROTHY VIRGINIA REED, 99, of Elkview, formerly of Buffalo, departed this life Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Born December 13, 1921 in Baltimore, OH, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. Whittington and Nora O. Reedy Whittington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Reed; sons, Jerry Reed and Mark Reed; four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her children, Linda McDaniels of Nitro, Raymond (Karen) Reed of St. Helen Island, SC, Patricia (Bill) Cogar of Elkview, Tom (Barbara) Reed of Buffalo, Robert Reed of Buffalo, and James Reed of Huntington. Dorothy is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo with Pastor Bill Cogar officiating.
