DOROTHY WALKER VARNER, 94, of Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. A native of West Virginia, Dorothy lived most of her life in St. Albans, WV. She graduated from Kanawha Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Charleston, West Virginia and was a retired Kanawha County Board of Education School Nurse. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans. She was also a member of the Pilot Club of St. Albans and the Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) Hi-Lawn Club.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Varner; and her parents, Rupert "Rabbit" and Hazel M. Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kolarik, of Cornelius, NC; and many extended family members and Personal Care Assistant, Patty Fletcher of Huntersville, NC. Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte-Lake Norman and Home Carolina.
A service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at Davidson United Methodist Church, Davidson, NC with the Reverend Jim Humphries officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Entombment and service will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV, Upper Mausoleum, Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12 noon with Reverend Jonathan Dierdorff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew UMC, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177 or to your favorite charity.