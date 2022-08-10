Thank you for Reading.

Dorothy Walker Varner
DOROTHY WALKER VARNER, 94, of Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. A native of West Virginia, Dorothy lived most of her life in St. Albans, WV. She graduated from Kanawha Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Charleston, West Virginia and was a retired Kanawha County Board of Education School Nurse. She was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans. She was also a member of the Pilot Club of St. Albans and the Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) Hi-Lawn Club.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Varner; and her parents, Rupert "Rabbit" and Hazel M. Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kolarik, of Cornelius, NC; and many extended family members and Personal Care Assistant, Patty Fletcher of Huntersville, NC. Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte-Lake Norman and Home Carolina.

