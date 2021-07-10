Thank you for Reading.

DOROTHY WERNER, 93, of Maxwelton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Ronceverte. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.

