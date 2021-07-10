DOROTHY WERNER, 93, of Maxwelton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Ronceverte. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.