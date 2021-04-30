DORRIS MARIE BUCKALEW 91, of Belle passed away at the home of her daughter on April 26, 2021 following a short illness. She was a member of the Belle Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James Buckalew; step-son, James Buckalew Jr; granddaughter, Tessa Kessel; parents, Raymond and Maude Crouch Watts; brothers, Ed, Don and Harold Watts; sisters, Nadine Russell and Cookie Wilson.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Pauley (David) of Belle, son, John Kessel (Debbie) of Charleston, step-son, Rick Buckalew (Faye) of Red House; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Belle Church of Christ with Minister Joe Pauley officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
